Asik's $3 million salary has been removed from the Bulls' salary books due to a career-ending injury/illness, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Asik's career essentially came to a close in October once he was waived in the wake of battles with arthritis and Crohn's Disease. With his salary wiped from the books, the Bulls now have about $23 million in salary space for free agency.

