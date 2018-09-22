Bulls' Omer Asik: Out indefinitely
Asik is dealing with inflammatory arthritis, and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Asik is coming off his roughest season as a pro, as he played in just 18 games and produced career lows across the board. He is set to make about $23 million through the 2019/20 season, which makes him very difficult to trade. Thus, the Bulls will have to wait for him to work his way back to basketball activities, which there is no clear timetable for.
