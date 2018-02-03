Play

Bulls' Omer Asik: Out Saturday

Asik will not be available Saturday against the Clippers, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The big man is yet to undergo a physical since being traded from New Orleans earlier in the week and thus won't be available Saturday afternoon. Asik could make his debut Monday in Sacramento, though it's no guarantee that he'll have a spot in the regular rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories