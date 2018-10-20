Bulls' Omer Asik: To be waived
Asik (illness) will be waived by the Bulls to make room for Shaquille Harrison, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Asik is dealing with inflammatory arthritis, and the Bulls are opting to sign a healthy player to take his roster spot. It seems unlikely he'll sign with another team in the immediate future.
