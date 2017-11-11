Pelicans' Tony Allen: Out vs. Clippers
Allen (knee) will not play Saturday against the Clippers, Pelicans radio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Allen is battling some inflammation in his left knee and will be held out Saturday, though as of now there's no reason to believe it's anything overly serious. Allen's next chance to play will come Monday against Atlanta.
