Murphy ended Thursday's 121-106 loss to Orlando with 21 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes.

Murphy has stepped into a larger role on offense since mid-February and has played 28-plus minutes in each of his last 15 games. He's taken advantage of the increased opportunity, and since Feb. 14, Murphy has averaged 16.9 points on 45.6 percent shooting, including 39.7 percent from three on 9.1 attempts per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 31.3 minutes per game.