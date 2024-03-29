Murphy recorded 15 points (4-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 win over Milwaukee.

Murphy hauled in a team-high and season-high rebound total to go along with a handful of assists and a pair of steals while posting one of two double-doubles for the Pelicans in a winning effort. Murphy has hauled in 10 or more boards in two games this season, with the other such performance occurring Feb. 25 when he hauled in a previous season high of 10 rebounds. Murphy posted his first double-double of the campaign in the victory.