Hernangomez posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT) and four rebounds across 17 minutes during Friday's 127-116 victory over the 76ers.

Hernangomez logged a few extra minutes with Jonas Valanciunas in foul trouble, compiling double-digit scoring for just the third time this month. While he did struggle to contain Joel Embiid, he did enough on the offensive end to at least break even. While Hernangomez does have the ability to put up 12-team value when afforded significant playing time, his opportunities are too few and far between to warrant attention outside of deeper leagues.