Williamson went to the locker room with 3:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson came up grimacing after scoring a layup over Anthony Davis and was forced to head to the locker room. If Williamson is unable to return, he will end the contest with a dominant performance of 40 points, 11 rebounds, five assists one steal and one block in 36 minutes.