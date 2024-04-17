The Pelicans announced Wednesday that Williamson was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

Williamson suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Play-In Tournament loss to the Lakers and was already ruled out for the win-or-go-home matchup versus the Kings on Friday. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick's career has been defined by injuries, but he showed off his unique skill set when healthy this season and was dominant before leaving Tuesday's game, posting 40 points (17-27 FG) and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes. If Williamson is cleared right at the two-week mark, he could return late in a potential first-round series versus the Thunder, but the Pelicans must defeat Sacramento first to keep their season alive.