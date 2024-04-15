Williamson chipped in 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Lakers.

The fact that Williamson finished with more field goal attempts than points scored tells you all you need to know about his performance Sunday. This was his worst outing since March 22, but the star forward doesn't have a lot of time to reflect on this appearance, as the Pelicans need him at his best to face the Lakers again on Tuesday, this time in the Play-In Tournament. One bad outing is not going to ruin a stellar season, however, as Williamson scored 25 or more points in 32 different appearances during the regular season while also racking up 12 double-doubles across 70 contests.