Williamson went to the locker room during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Warriors with a possible hand injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
The injury doesn't seem to be serious, but it's enough for him to head back to the locker room to get checked. He should be considered questionable to return.
