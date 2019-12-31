Williamson and the Pelicans are both hopeful for a January debut for rookie, who is expected to begin practicing shortly after the New Year, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

The organization has understandably taken a cautious approach with Williamson, and they've reportedly been working on his diet plus his walking and running style to make sure that he can stay healthy once he returns. More information about an exact timetable will likely emerge once we learn more about what he's able to do in practice. Once he's back, it's possible he'll have his minutes limited to start off.