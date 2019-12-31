Pelicans' Zion Williamson: January debut targeted
Williamson and the Pelicans are both hopeful for a January debut for rookie, who is expected to begin practicing shortly after the New Year, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.
The organization has understandably taken a cautious approach with Williamson, and they've reportedly been working on his diet plus his walking and running style to make sure that he can stay healthy once he returns. More information about an exact timetable will likely emerge once we learn more about what he's able to do in practice. Once he's back, it's possible he'll have his minutes limited to start off.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Still 'a ways away' from debut•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Gets shots up Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Unlikely to play back-to-backs•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Yet to start on-court work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Doing partial weight-bearing work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Is 'on schedule'•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...