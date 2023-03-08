Williamson (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least two more weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The last report on Williamson stated that he was "making good progress," and this type of back-and-forth is all too familiar to fantasy managers who drafted the big man last season. Even if Williamson returns in two weeks, he probably wouldn't be fully ramped up until April, meaning that managers in leagues that end relatively soon should consider dropping him. The Duke product last played Jan. 2 and has appeared in only 29 games this season.