Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Produces in prime time
Williamson totaled 29 points (8-18 FG, 13-19 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday, as the Pelicans lost to the Lakers 118-109.
By scoring at least 20 points in his ninth straight game, Williamson tied Carmelo Anthony for the longest such streak by a teenager. This teenager was taking Dwight Howard to the rack repeatedly and lived at the free throw line Tuesday. While Williamson was driving productively, his unwillingness to take three-pointers may eventually aid defenses in scheming against him.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Dominant effort once again•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores team-high 25 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Status for back-to-backs unknown•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Ends with 14 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Tops career-high with 32 points•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Scores career-high 31 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...