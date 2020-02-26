Williamson totaled 29 points (8-18 FG, 13-19 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday, as the Pelicans lost to the Lakers 118-109.

By scoring at least 20 points in his ninth straight game, Williamson tied Carmelo Anthony for the longest such streak by a teenager. This teenager was taking Dwight Howard to the rack repeatedly and lived at the free throw line Tuesday. While Williamson was driving productively, his unwillingness to take three-pointers may eventually aid defenses in scheming against him.