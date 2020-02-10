Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Says he'll play Tuesday
Williamson (ankle) said he'll be ready to play Tuesday against the Blazers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williamson was held out of Saturday's game due to a minor ankle issue, but he was able to practice Monday, and he confirmed after the session that he'll return to the lineup. The No. 1 overall pick has topped 20 points in each of his last four games, most recently going for 21 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in Wednesday's win over Chicago.
