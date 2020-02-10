Williamson (ankle) said he'll be ready to play Tuesday against the Blazers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson was held out of Saturday's game due to a minor ankle issue, but he was able to practice Monday, and he confirmed after the session that he'll return to the lineup. The No. 1 overall pick has topped 20 points in each of his last four games, most recently going for 21 points, four rebounds, two steals and a block in Wednesday's win over Chicago.