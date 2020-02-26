Williamson totaled 29 points (8-18 FG, 13-19 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes Tuesday, as the Pelicans lost to the Lakers 118-109.

By scoring at least 20 points in his ninth straight game, Williamson tied Carmelo Anthony for the longest such streak by a teenager. This teenager was taking Dwight Howard to the rack repeatedly and lived at the free throw line Tuesday. While Williamson was driving productively, his unwillingness to take three pointers may eventually aid defensives in scheming against him.