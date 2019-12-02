Williamson (knee) doesn't have a projected date to return to on-court activities according to coach Alvin Gentry, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

The sensational rookie is being treated with an extreme degree of caution as he progresses in his recovery from right knee surgery. While he's technically on the front end of the initial timeline for return, there's no chance for Williamson to take part in in-game action until he goes through the requisite increase in workload in practices. Once he's able to return to on-court work, he'll still need to advance through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work prior to being allowed to make his debut for the Pelicans.