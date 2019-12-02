Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Yet to start on-court work
Williamson (knee) doesn't have a projected date to return to on-court activities according to coach Alvin Gentry, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
The sensational rookie is being treated with an extreme degree of caution as he progresses in his recovery from right knee surgery. While he's technically on the front end of the initial timeline for return, there's no chance for Williamson to take part in in-game action until he goes through the requisite increase in workload in practices. Once he's able to return to on-court work, he'll still need to advance through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 work prior to being allowed to make his debut for the Pelicans.
More News
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Doing partial weight-bearing work•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Is 'on schedule'•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Undergoes surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Will miss 'period of weeks'•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Out for preseason finale•
-
Pelicans' Zion Williamson: Continues preseason dominance•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...