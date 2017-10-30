Buycks was sent to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G-League over the weekend, MLive.com reports.

The Pistons hadn't said much about where, exactly, the former Marquette standout would fit in on the roster, but Buycks has been designated as a two-way contract and will likely spend much of the season with the Drive. "It's a real good opportunity because you can be up with the professionals and then you can come down her and be a leader," Buycks said. "Let everyone know about winning and working hard every day." Buycks is yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but the Drive are set to begin their G-League schedule Friday against the Erie Bayhawks.