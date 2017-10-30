Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Embracing G-League designation
Buycks was sent to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G-League over the weekend, MLive.com reports.
The Pistons hadn't said much about where, exactly, the former Marquette standout would fit in on the roster, but Buycks has been designated as a two-way contract and will likely spend much of the season with the Drive. "It's a real good opportunity because you can be up with the professionals and then you can come down her and be a leader," Buycks said. "Let everyone know about winning and working hard every day." Buycks is yet to appear in an NBA game this season, but the Drive are set to begin their G-League schedule Friday against the Erie Bayhawks.
More News
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...