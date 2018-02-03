Pistons' Dwight Buycks: Ruled out Saturday
Buycks (illness) will not play Saturday against the Heat, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Buycks is battling a fever, and both he and Luke Kennard will be unavailable, leaving the Pistons shorthanded in the backcourt Saturday. As such, Langston Galloway should pick up increased minutes off the bench, while Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson could also be set for big minutes.
