Duren closed with 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-97 win over the Hornets.

The entirety of Duren's offensive output came off putbacks and dunks, joining Cade Cunningham to form an upside-rich pick-and-roll duo for Detroit's future. Duren missed two dunks in the first half, which seemed to ignite the 20-year-old, who finished with awesome conviction throughout the rest of the contest. He doesn't have the most vertical pop, but Duren's combination of size and athleticism is still off-the-charts.