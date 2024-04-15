Wiseman finished Sunday's 123-95 loss to San Antonio with 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 40 minutes.

Making his second straight start and sixth since March 22, Wiseman set a season high in boards en route to his seventh double-double of 2023-24. The 23-year-old center has still not lived up to expectations as the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but in his six starts over the final weeks of the season, he averaged 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds in 33.0 minutes a contest while shooting 59.4 percent from the floor. Wiseman will be a restricted free agent this offseason, but it's not clear if he wants to return to Detroit, or if the Pistons intend to bring him back, with Jalen Duren entrenched as the team's starting center.