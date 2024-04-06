Wiseman is in the starting lineup to face the Nets on Saturday.

Wiseman will get the nod at center with Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined. Given the lack of depth in the frontcourt, look for Wiseman to play heavy minutes while matching up with Nic Claxton on both ends of the court. Wiseman is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three starts this season.