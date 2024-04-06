Wiseman is in the starting lineup to face the Nets on Saturday.
Wiseman will get the nod at center with Jalen Duren (ankle) sidelined. Given the lack of depth in the frontcourt, look for Wiseman to play heavy minutes while matching up with Nic Claxton on both ends of the court. Wiseman is averaging 17.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three starts this season.
More News
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Gets extended playing time Monday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Back to bench•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Season-high 24 points Friday•
-
Pistons' James Wiseman: Starting sans Duren•