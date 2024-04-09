Wiseman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Wiseman will return to his regular bench role with the return of Jalen Duren to the starting unit. Wiseman has averaged just 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game when deployed off the bench, meaning he shouldn't carry a big fantasy appeal for this contest.
