Wiseman supplied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wiseman got an extended run Monday after Jalen Duren left the game in the first quarter due a dislodged tooth. Wiseman took advantage of the opportunity and he registered his sixth double-double of the season. Duren is expected to play Wednesday against the Hawks, so Wiseman will continue to come off the bench.