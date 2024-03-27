Share Video

Wiseman isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Jalen Duren will replace Wiseman in the starting five Wednesday after missing time with a back injury. Wiseman is averaging 7.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.2 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.

