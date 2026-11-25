New York recalled Wiseman from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

Wiseman spent a day working with the G League club but was recalled in time to be available for Wednesday's clash against Cleveland. The center has been in and out of the rotation but recently played 25 minutes when Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) was ill, which suggests he could get another opportunity off the bench now that Towns is questionable. Such event would give Wiseman a chance to improve on his 2026-27 averages of 1.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 7.7 minutes per game.