Wiseman will start Friday's game against Dallas, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jalen Duren is sitting out with back spasms, and it's unclear if he'll be available for the season finale on Sunday. In four starts this season, Wiseman holds averages of 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

