Wiseman registered 10 points (5-10 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Friday's 107-89 win over the Mavericks.
Wiseman's double-double marked his sixth of the season and fourth in the last 11 games. In that 11 game stretch, the former No. 2 pick has averaged 7.5 minutes, 6.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks across 23.4 minutes. He will look to close our the season strong in Sunday's game against the Spurs.
