Olynyk finished Sunday's loss to the Nets with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

The game marked Olynyk's first time scoring fewer than 10 points in any game this season, despite mostly coming off the bench behind Isaiah Stewart and Jerami Grant. The Gonzaga product has at least one steal in all six games thus far, and while he hasn't been nearly as productive as he was near the end of last season in Houston, Olynyk remains a solid, across-the-board contributor for fantasy managers.