Hayes had four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Jazz.

Hayes had scored in double figures in his last three appearances, but he was held in check during Tuesday's defeat. Although he's been inconsistent since the start of December, he's averaged 11.8 points, 7.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 28.1 minutes per game, which all outpace his season averages.