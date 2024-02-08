The Pistons are waiving Hayes on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

With several trade deadline additions made by Detroit, Hayes is being waived to create space on the roster. While the 2021 No. 7 pick has started in 31 of his 42 appearances this season, he has struggled mightily. In 2023-24, Hayes is averaging 6.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes on 41.3/29.7/66.0 shooting splits. If the 22-year-old guard clears waivers, it wouldn't be surprising for a rebuilding team to take a flyer on him.