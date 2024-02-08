Hayes will start Wednesday at Sacramento, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Hayes will take the place of Cade Cunningham (knee) in the starting lineup for the first leg of a back-to-back set. While he's started 30 games this season with Detroit, Hayes had received DNP-CD's in three straight games, so he may not be locked into a massive workload despite his starting status.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Falls out of rotation•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Heads back to bench•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Officially starting Sunday•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Returns to bench•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Struggles against Bucks•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Drops 12 dimes in Wednesday's loss•