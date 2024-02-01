Hayes (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Wednesday's 128-121 loss to the Cavaliers.

After making a spot start in place of Cade Cunningham (knee) for the second leg of a back-to-back set in Sunday's 120-104 win over the Thunder, Hayes dropped out of the rotation entirely while Cunningham made his return to the lineup Wednesday. Cunningham's recent return as well as Monte Morris' return from a long-term absence due to a quadricep strain has brought the Detroit backcourt back to full strength, leaving no room for Hayes to pick up minutes. Considering that Hayes is in the final year of his contract and has seemingly fallen out of favor in Detroit, the 2020 lottery pick could be a candidate to get moved elsewhere ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.