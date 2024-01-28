Hayes will move into the starting lineup with Cade Cunningham (knee) ruled out, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Haze returns to the starting lineup for the ninth time in Detroit's past 10 games, although he has averaged just 4.4 points and 7.4 assists in 25.4 minutes over that span. Cade Cunningham was a game-time scratch due to knee management, but no setback was reported.