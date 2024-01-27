Hayes isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Cade Cunningham will replace Hayes in the starting lineup Saturday. Hayes is averaging 2.4 points,4.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.6 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
