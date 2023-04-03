Hampton accumulated four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds over 21 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to the Magic.

Hampton saw his minutes increase Sunday, although he failed to do anything of note during his time on the floor. Despite the fact the Pistons are throwing in the towel on a nightly basis, Hampton is yet to carve out a consistent role. Based on what we have seen over the past couple of weeks, managers would be better served to target a player who at least has a guaranteed role ROS.