Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Game-time call Monday
Johnson (knee) will be a game-time decision Monday against Philadelphia, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Johnson is still dealing with knee soreness that forced him to miss the past two games. His status should clear up closer to tipoff after he tests the issue out during warmups.
