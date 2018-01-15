Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Out Monday vs. Hornets
Johnson (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Johnson's hip-flexor injury will keep him in street clothes for the second straight game -- and for the seventh time in eight games -- which should put starting small forward Reggie Bullock in line for another 30-plus-minute workload. Anthony Tolliver could also be in store for more run than usual if Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy wants to get more size on the floor at the wing spots.
