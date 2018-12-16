Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 12 minutes in Saturday's win

Johnson managed four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.

Johnson earned a season low minute total, as Reggie Bullock (ankle) returned to the starting lineup and played 30 minutes following a five-game absence. Among the 10 Pistons who took the court, Johnson saw the least amount of playing time.