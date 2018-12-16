Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Plays 12 minutes in Saturday's win
Johnson managed four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 12 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.
Johnson earned a season low minute total, as Reggie Bullock (ankle) returned to the starting lineup and played 30 minutes following a five-game absence. Among the 10 Pistons who took the court, Johnson saw the least amount of playing time.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...