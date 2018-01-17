Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday
Johnson (hip) as been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Johnson was unable to take part in Wednesday's morning shootaround due to a hip flexor strain, so the writing was on the wall for his eventual absence. It's now costed him seven of the Pistons' last eight games and is something to monitor moving forward, as a concrete timetable hasn't been provided. With Johnson out, look for Reggie Bullock to continue to see extended run on the wing.
