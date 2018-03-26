Pistons' Stanley Johnson: Will play Monday

Johnson (glute) will be available for Monday's game against the Lakers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Johnson tweaked a glute muscle during Saturday's win over the Bulls, limiting him to just 13 minutes of action, during which he went scoreless with three rebounds. The 21-year-old is not listed on Monday's injury report, however, so he's not expected to be limited after a full day off Sunday.

