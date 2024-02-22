The Pistons plan to convert Umude from a two-way contract to a standard two-year deal Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Umude had been splitting time between the NBA and G League this season as one of the Pistons' two-way players. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 5.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 points across his 17 NBA appearances in 2023-24.
