Umude has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston due to a fractured right ankle.
Umude exited Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to his ankle issue and will miss at least one matchup after being diagnosed with a fracture, although it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss multiple games. Troy Brown and Evan Fournier are candidates to see increased run in his absence.
