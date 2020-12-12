Mykhailiuk rained in 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), while tacking on two rebounds and three steals during the Pistons' 90-84 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

With a knack for the deep ball, Mykhailiuk commenced the preseason with a strong showing from distance. He had connected on a three in 12 consecutive games to end his season in 2020. Should he earn a role in the rotation, Mykhailiuk can be a capable provider of threes.