Evbuomwan will come off the bench with Chimezie Metu entering the starting lineup for Sunday's game against New Orleans.

Evbuomwan has started Detroit's last two contests, averaging 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting off 8.0 shots and 30.5 minutes per game. It's an interesting move from the Pistons to change his routine amid strong play, but perhaps Evbuomwan will retain his typical workload.