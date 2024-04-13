Pistons head coach Monty Williams confirmed last week that Evbuomwan isn't eligible to play again this season, as the rookie forward has already reached the limit of games in which he can be active as a two-way player, Motown Lowdown reports.

Two-way players prior to the start of the season are eligible to be active for up to 50 of a team's 82 regular-season games at the NBA level, but the number of active games becomes prorated if a player is signed to a two-way deal in-season. After initially joining Detroit on a 10-day deal, Evbuomwan didn't sign his two-way deal with the Pistons until Feb. 23, after which he appeared in 10 of Detroit's subsequent 22 games while averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes per game. He's proceeded to sit out each of Detroit's last four games with a "G League assignment" designation on the official injury report, even though the Pistons' affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, had its season end March 29. Evbuomwan will remain out for Sunday's season finale in San Antonio, but he'll remain on Detroit's books through the 2024-25 campaign, since the two-way deal he signed in February was a two-year contract.