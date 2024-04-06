Evbuomwan won't play Saturday against the Nets, as he's on a G League assignment.
Evbuomwan has been playing a lot of minutes for the Pistons recently, so this is a bit of a surprise.
More News
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Back in starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Headed to bench•
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Career-best effort versus Boston•
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Reaches double figures in start•
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Starting Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tosan Evbuomwan: Supplies 11 points•