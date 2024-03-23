Evbuomwan totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 129-102 loss to the Celtics.

Making his second straight start for the shorthanded Pistons, Evbuomwan set new career highs in points while posting his best rebound total since he ripped down 12 boards for the Grizzlies back on Feb. 4, coincidentally also against the Celtics. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie could see a hefty workload down the stretch for Detroit with Isaiah Stewart (hamstring) and Ausar Thompson (illness) both out for the rest of the season and Simone Fontecchio (toe) also banged up.