Evbuomwan notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four rebounds over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 loss to Indiana.

Evbuomwan got his first start of the 2023-24 NBA season Wednesday in place of Isaiah Stewart, who was inactive with a hamstring injury. Evbuomwan ended as one of four Pistons with a double-digit point mark while adding a quartet of rebounds over a season-high minute total. Evbuomwan matched his season high in scoring, a mark he also tallied Monday against Boston.